Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Park, MD
Dr. John Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Ent Associates Inc226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 37W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 523-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brought my daughter to see him. He has a great bedside manner and is great with kids! Office was quick and clean.
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
