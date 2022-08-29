Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Edison Ophthalmology Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.