Dr. John Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Park works at
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC1255 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 3900, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1095
College Heights Endoscopy Center3147 College Heights Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 841-2432
Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Lehigh Valley2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 305, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 788-0852
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Calm, caring and efficient manner.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
