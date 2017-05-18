Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Park works at Colon-Rectal Surgery Associates, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colectomy and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.