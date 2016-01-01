Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Overview
Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Queen's Head & Neck Institute1380 Lusitana St Ste 6, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7215
-
2
Laredo Physicians Group10710 McPherson Rd Ste 304, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 413-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063560597
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital Neurosurgery Fellowship-Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery Residency-Cleveland Clinic
- UCLA School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.