Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Queen's Head & Neck Institute in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.