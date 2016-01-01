See All Neurosurgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. John Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Park works at Queen's Head & Neck Institute in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Queen's Head & Neck Institute
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 6, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-7215
    Laredo Physicians Group
    10710 McPherson Rd Ste 304, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 413-6665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. John Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063560597
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital Neurosurgery Fellowship-Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Neurosurgery Residency-Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • UCLA School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

