Overview

Dr. John Park, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.