Dr. John Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Park, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic201 Ridge St Ste 312, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4000
Methodist Physicians Clinic - West Dodge Medical Plaza515 N 162nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-1200Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 1 Edmundson Place1 Edmundson Pl Ste 310, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4065
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The finest there is for an aorta aneurysm graft surgery, It all went so well that I left the hospital that same day afternoon after surgery. An unexpected great recovery and super results. He was also able to complete the surgical task without implanting stents to my kidneys. I am glad I found him.
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan/Univ of Cincinnati
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Vascular Surgery
