Dr. John Pargulski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Pargulski works at Unity Point Cardiology in Des Moines, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA and Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.