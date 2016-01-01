Dr. John Pargulski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pargulski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pargulski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pargulski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Pargulski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unitypoint Clinic1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-2400
-
2
UnityPoint Cardiology at Lakeview6000 University Ave Ste A20, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2330
-
3
Vivian F Moynihan MD2 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 653-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pargulski?
About Dr. John Pargulski, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629051958
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- St Louis University Med Center
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pargulski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pargulski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pargulski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pargulski works at
Dr. Pargulski has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pargulski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pargulski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pargulski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pargulski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pargulski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.