Dr. John Parent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parent works at Eye Center Of Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Diplopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.