Overview

Dr. John Pappas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Pappas works at Aliraza Jaffer MD in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Steroid Injection and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.