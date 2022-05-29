Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pappas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Pappas works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Center for Pain Medicine1555 South Blvd E Ste 220, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 267-5700Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
He didn’t dictate to me what I needed. We had a conversation about my treatment and agreed on a course of action. I appreciated this.
About Dr. John Pappas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962464842
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Steroid Injection and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.