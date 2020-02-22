Dr. John Papa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Papa, MD
Overview
Dr. John Papa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Papa works at
Locations
1
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic3451 Technological Ave Ste 15, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (352) 242-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Papa repaired my ruptured Achilles’ tendon 5.5 years ago and recently repaired my torn Peroneal tendon in the same foot. He is an outstanding surgeon and truly mastered his craft. I recovered perfectly from both surgeries. I would not consider another surgeon for my foot and ankle care.
About Dr. John Papa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papa works at
Dr. Papa has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.