Dr. John Panos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Panos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U At Buffalo Sch Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Panos works at
Locations
Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Boca Raton1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 212, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 989-9070Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not ask for a better Nephrologist. Takes the time to listen to a patient's concerns and needs. Willing to research a problem for a proper solution. Great follow-up.
About Dr. John Panos, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Wintrop Univ Hosp
- U At Buffalo Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panos has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panos speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Panos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.