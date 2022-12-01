See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. John Palmer, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Palmer, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Palmer works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
    640 Flormann St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2022
Very through.
Bonny Schmid — Dec 01, 2022
About Dr. John Palmer, DO

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063510691
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palmer works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

