Dr. John Paletta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. John Paletta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Effingham Health System.

Dr. Paletta works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Springfield, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery -Savannah
    5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Candler Hospital Incorporated
    5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 819-7982
  3. 3
    Effingham Health System
    459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-8000
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Effingham Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Paletta performed on me a breast reduction surgery about 6 months ago and I am completely satisfied with the results and would recommend him without any hesitation! He is very thorough, explained the procedure well, and took his time on all post-op visits to ensure that all was going well and that I was satisfied with the results. His staff is amazing and efficient too. I’m so thankful for him and his staff and his skill. The results are really above what I imagined, and my posture has improved, as well as the pain in my neck and shoulders. Thank you Dr. Palletta!!
    Virginia Allen — Feb 16, 2022
    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578562658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
