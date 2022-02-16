Dr. John Paletta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paletta, MD
Dr. John Paletta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Effingham Health System.
The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery -Savannah5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Candler Hospital Incorporated5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-7982
Effingham Health System459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 355-8000Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Paletta performed on me a breast reduction surgery about 6 months ago and I am completely satisfied with the results and would recommend him without any hesitation! He is very thorough, explained the procedure well, and took his time on all post-op visits to ensure that all was going well and that I was satisfied with the results. His staff is amazing and efficient too. I’m so thankful for him and his staff and his skill. The results are really above what I imagined, and my posture has improved, as well as the pain in my neck and shoulders. Thank you Dr. Palletta!!
About Dr. John Paletta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Paletta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paletta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Paletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paletta.
