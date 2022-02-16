Overview

Dr. John Paletta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Effingham Health System.



Dr. Paletta works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Springfield, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.