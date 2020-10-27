Dr. John Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pak, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pak, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Pak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Front Range Orthopedics4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 473-3332
-
2
Centura Orthopedics-audubon3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pak?
Had total knee replacement. Got therapy ahead of me, but I’m so thankful my PC referred me to the ‘knee doc’. I was really anxious, but Dr Pak made me feel I was in good hands. So far, so good! I am so thankful for him, his caring, and his knowledge and skill.
About Dr. John Pak, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598736068
Education & Certifications
- The Orth Specialty Hospital
- Shriners Hospital For Crippled Chldn
- Loyola University Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.