Dr. John Pagel, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. John Pagel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Pagel works at Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Swedish Cardiovascular Rsrch
    1221 Madison St Ste 1020, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphosarcoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2016
    Dr.Pagel is very informative and carring. he has my cancer in check.i enjoy him and all his staff.thank you dr. pagel.
    lloyd dennes matthews in Des Moines, WA — Jan 23, 2016
    About Dr. John Pagel, MD

    Oncology
    27 years of experience
    English
    1376633222
    Education & Certifications

    U Washington/Fred Hutchinson Can Ctr
    University of California, San Francisco
    BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Oncology
