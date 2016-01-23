Overview

Dr. John Pagel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Pagel works at Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.