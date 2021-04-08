Dr. Page has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Page, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Page, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Page works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grapevine Internal Medicine Centre1604 LANCASTER DR, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-5074
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Page?
Appointment was at 9 a.m. I always am an early bird, and because of either a late show or no show, Dr. Page took me right away. Very accommodating and efficient.
About Dr. John Page, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871679654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.