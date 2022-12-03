Overview

Dr. John Paes, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westerville, OH.



Dr. Paes works at COPC-Endocrinology Specialists in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.