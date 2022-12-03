Dr. John Paes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Paes, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westerville, OH.
Dr. Paes works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Therapy193 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 392-5160
-
2
COPC-Endocrinology Specialists400 Altair Pkwy Ste 3200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 392-5160
- 3 6096 E Main St Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 392-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paes?
I am a former patient of Dr Paes and I would highly recommend him! I came to Dr Paes with several metabolic ailments and a PCOS diagnosis. He listened to my symptoms and complaints, he performed numerous tests to rule out uncommon diagnoses . Although my numbers are stable and he referred me back to my PCP for PCOS management he stated “ My door is always open if anything changes.” I’ve had a terrible experience trying to find what has plagued my health for the last 3-4 years. Dr Paes always listened , validated and investigated my concerns. I can not say this about any other provider that’s touched my case. Dr Paes has given me hope and I’m forever grateful. Thank you !
About Dr. John Paes, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1912122334
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paes works at
Dr. Paes has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Paes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.