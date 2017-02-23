Dr. John Padavano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padavano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Padavano, DO
Overview
Dr. John Padavano, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Padavano works at
Locations
-
1
Back Cove Physical Therapy55 BAXTER BLVD, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7428
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padavano?
I would recommend Dr Padavano to all. He is first and foremost professional and friendly. Dr Padavano cares about you. I would trust what ever he wants to do as he is confident and accurate.
About Dr. John Padavano, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528035003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padavano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padavano accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padavano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padavano works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Padavano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padavano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padavano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padavano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.