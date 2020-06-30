Dr. John Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Owen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Owen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Owen works at
Locations
Norwood Clinic Ophthalmology1 Independence Plz Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (800) 643-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my six month check up with Dr. John Owen and Staff after bi lateral cataract surgeries. The experience of the surgeries was extremely easy. All questions were answered before hand. Going in, I knew I had a very experienced professional Doctor that had my best interest in his hands. His office staff is well trained and highly professional. I highly recommend Dr. John Owen and Staff for all of your ophthalmic needs!
About Dr. John Owen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992744718
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
