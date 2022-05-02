Dr. John O'Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Toole, MD
Overview
Dr. John O'Toole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The care was excellent in that the doctor spent time, explaining my conditions and options. Dr. O'Toole was highly recommended and is obviously a knowledgeable practitioner.
About Dr. John O'Toole, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Neurosurgery
