Dr. John Otero, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Otero, MD is a Registered Nurse in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University In Omaha, Nebraska|Creighton University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Otero works at Pain Relief Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Centers: 5767 49th Street North
    5767 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-3211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Phantom Limb Pain
Anxiety
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Phantom Limb Pain
Anxiety

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Otero, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265522635
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of South Florida - Department of Neurology and an interventional pain medicine
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Medical Education
  • Creighton University In Omaha, Nebraska|Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Otero works at Pain Relief Centers in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Otero’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

