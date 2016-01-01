Dr. John Ostrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ostrowski, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ostrowski, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ostrowski works at
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
About Dr. John Ostrowski, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790770956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology
