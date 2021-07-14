Dr. John Oster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oster, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Oster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John G. Oster MD PC2472 Patterson Rd Unit 11, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 424-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oster?
A very memorable experience from the first visit to the last visit. Extremely friendly and professional office personnel. Dr. Oster did a fantastic job on a delicate procedure. As a veteran I would recommend Dr. Oster to fellow Veterans. This office is by far the best I have experienced in visual care throughout my life.
About Dr. John Oster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295775195
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oster works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.