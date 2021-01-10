See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. John O'Shea, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John O'Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. O'Shea works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 138, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 238-1061
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2021
    Done two knee surgeries on me and was so informative! I highly recommend him to anyone! Has a ton of knowledge too
    Dalaney Tuholski — Jan 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John O'Shea, MD
    About Dr. John O'Shea, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306921978
    Education & Certifications

    • The Methodist Hospital
    • University Of Virginia Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Conneticut
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Shea works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. O'Shea’s profile.

    Dr. O'Shea has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

