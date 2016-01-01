Dr. Osei-Tutu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Osei-Tutu works at
Locations
Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island506 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 705-3418
- 2 1154 Wheeler Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 991-9200
- 3 385 Oak St, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 745-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osei-Tutu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osei-Tutu has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osei-Tutu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
