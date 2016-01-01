See All Psychiatrists in Garden City, NY
Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Osei-Tutu works at Advanced Counseling Associates, BayShore NY in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island
    506 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 705-3418
  2. 2
    1154 Wheeler Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 991-9200
  3. 3
    385 Oak St, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 745-1120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. John Osei-Tutu, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912042169
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
