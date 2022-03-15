Overview

Dr. John Osborne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Osborne works at Iberia Medical Center Physician Practice Network in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.