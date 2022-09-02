Dr. John Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Osborne, MD
Overview
Dr. John Osborne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Osborne works at
Locations
Metroplex Cardiology PLLC950 E State Highway 114 Ste 160-108, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 849-4274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never written a doctor review before, but Dr. Osborne was so amazing in how he approached the treatment of my family member, I felt compelled to let others know. He is personable, compassionate, and knowledgeable. His bed side manner is exceptional. He identified a serious problem and provided an excellent treatment plan which included state of the art testing and close follow up. We are beyond grateful for his amazing care!!!
About Dr. John Osborne, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114929718
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.