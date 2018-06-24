Dr. John Ortolani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortolani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ortolani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ortolani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Ortolani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Dna Center LLC1430 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-3601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortolani?
Wonderful Doctor takes a sincere interest in his patients would not be alive if not for him, neither would my son.
About Dr. John Ortolani, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1487613642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortolani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortolani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortolani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortolani works at
Dr. Ortolani has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortolani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortolani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortolani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortolani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortolani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.