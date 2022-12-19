Dr. John Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ortega, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Ortega works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortega?
I had my ears cleaned. I talked to him about my nose being very dry and irritated.
About Dr. John Ortega, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740231810
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortega using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.