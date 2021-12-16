Dr. John Orrego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orrego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Orrego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Orrego, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Orrego works at
Locations
Orregos Center for Women's Health2714 Rew Cir, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 614-0078Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orrego is professional, kindhearted, and very informative. He delivered my daughter back in 6/ 2009 and will now deliver my new baby in 8/2022 ??.
About Dr. John Orrego, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orrego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orrego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orrego works at
Dr. Orrego speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Orrego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orrego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orrego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orrego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.