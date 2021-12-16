Overview

Dr. John Orrego, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Orrego works at Orregos Center for Women's Health in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.