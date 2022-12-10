Dr. John Orphanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orphanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Orphanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Orphanos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia University Hospital
Dr. Orphanos works at
Locations
CAMC General Medical Pavilion415 Morris St Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 344-3551
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Roane General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
If it weren't for Dr. Orphanos, I don't think I would be here . He made every effort to make sure, what was going on with me was thoroughly checked out, even referred me to other physicians, to make sure everything he thought was going on, was what he thought. I recommend him to anyone who has the problem I had. I don't anyone could replace him. He is awesome. He'll always be number one to me.
About Dr. John Orphanos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336346964
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orphanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orphanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orphanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orphanos works at
Dr. Orphanos has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orphanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orphanos speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Orphanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orphanos.
