Dr. John O'Reardon, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John O'Reardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine.

Dr. O'Reardon works at Janine M Sobel MD in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John O'Reardon MD
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 304, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 375-2406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John O'Reardon, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336171776
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital University Of Pa
    • University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    • University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John O'Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Reardon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Reardon works at Janine M Sobel MD in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. O'Reardon’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reardon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

