Dr. John O'Reardon, MD
Dr. John O'Reardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine.
John O'Reardon MD2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 304, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 375-2406
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've started seeing Dr. O'Reardon in 2014, after the death of my parents. He is very knowledgeable about pharmacology and had no problem with prescribing Nardil, an MAOI. I'm treatment resistant, and only an MAOI will work in cases like mine. Psychiatrists with less experience are ignorant of why MAOI's are prescribed, and NO PCP will give a prescription for them either. Dr. O'Reardon is a saving grace because he knows his stuff. Scheduling is done by his loyal assistant, Bernadette. She's great! During the pandemic phone sessions have been very convenient.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336171776
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital University Of Pa
- University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
- Psychiatry
