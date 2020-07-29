Dr. John Ord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ord, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Ord works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 103, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0618Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Centennial14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 130, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0621
-
3
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ord?
Dr. Ord has been my cardiologist for 16 years now after I had a freakish heart attack at the age of 43, don't drink, don't smoke and I am not over weight and I exercise everyday. He literally Saved my life. His staff is kind, caring,hard working and attentive. I would highly recommend Dr.Ord.
About Dr. John Ord, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1356337109
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School-Houston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ord using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ord works at
Dr. Ord has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ord speaks Russian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.