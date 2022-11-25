Overview

Dr. John Onufer, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Onufer works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.