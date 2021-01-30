Overview

Dr. John O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, NY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. O'Malley works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.