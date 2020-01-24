Dr. John Olson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Olson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Olson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Olson Jr works at
Locations
University of Maryland Medical Ctr22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6187Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 29 S Greene St Rm GS620, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-1147
Vascular Acute Care Surgery (vacs)419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews

I had Thyroid Cancer surgery performed by Dr Olson. I was facing the possibility of losing my voice and getting a tracheostomy if the voice box nerve got damaged . Dr Olson was the ultimate professional in how he handled the whole difficult situation. The surgery was successful and I still have my voice. Dr Olson is the surgeon you want in this type of surgery. He’s outstanding !
About Dr. John Olson Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1649370750
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson Jr works at
Dr. Olson Jr has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson Jr.
