Dr. John Olson Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Olson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Olson Jr works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Medical Ctr
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-6187
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    29 S Greene St Rm GS620, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-1147
  3. 3
    Vascular Acute Care Surgery (vacs)
    419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-7320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2020
    I had Thyroid Cancer surgery performed by Dr Olson. I was facing the possibility of losing my voice and getting a tracheostomy if the voice box nerve got damaged . Dr Olson was the ultimate professional in how he handled the whole difficult situation. The surgery was successful and I still have my voice. Dr Olson is the surgeon you want in this type of surgery. He’s outstanding !
    About Dr. John Olson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649370750
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Olson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson Jr works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Olson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Olson Jr has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

