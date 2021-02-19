Overview

Dr. John Olsewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Olsewski works at Montefiore Med Ctr Ortho Sgy in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.