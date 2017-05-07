Dr. John Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John R Oliver MD PC3750 E Country Field Cir Ste D, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 357-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, very professional, very skilled. Just plain awesome and Highly recommended.
About Dr. John Oliver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093778029
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
