Overview

Dr. John O'Leary Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. O'Leary Jr works at DELTA CONSULTANTS OF S CNTY in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Narragansett, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.