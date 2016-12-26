Dr. John O'Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Grady, MD
Dr. John O'Grady, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
John W O' Grady MD112 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 861-5200
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough examinations; actually cares about patient progress; computer savvy; highly knowledable; spends appropriate amount of time with patient; he provides "concierge" attention without being one. Excellent!
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1467555425
- Lenox Hill Hospital/Chief Medical Resident, Chief Of House Staff
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Grady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Grady accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.