Dr. Offenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Offenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Offenberger, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Offenberger works at
Locations
All Harmony LLC820 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226 Directions (513) 321-9902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Offenberger has helped me get control over my life and has succeeded where four other doctors have failed. He gets to know you instead of labeling you with a diagnosis 15 minutes after first meeting you. All psychiatrists should be like him.
About Dr. John Offenberger, MD
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
38 years of experience
English
1033129937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Offenberger accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Offenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Offenberger has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Offenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Offenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offenberger.
