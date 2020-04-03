Dr. John Oeltjen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oeltjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oeltjen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Oeltjen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oeltjen?
Dr. Oeltjen is a very caring doctor. I wouldn’t recommend anyone else for your Plastic surgery needs.
About Dr. John Oeltjen, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629099213
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor University
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oeltjen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oeltjen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oeltjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oeltjen speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oeltjen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oeltjen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oeltjen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oeltjen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.