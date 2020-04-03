Overview

Dr. John Oeltjen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Oeltjen works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.