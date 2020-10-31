Overview

Dr. John Odle, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Odle works at Jasper Podiatry Center in Jasper, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.