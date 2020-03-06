Dr. John Odette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Odette, MD
Overview
Dr. John Odette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Odette works at
Locations
Austin Eye Clinic11901 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 250-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr. Odette this morning. What a terrific Doctor. He explained how my eyes were gradually changing, what to expect and care needed in the future. My wife will be making her appointment with Dr. Odette soon.
About Dr. John Odette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1124224464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odette has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Odette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.