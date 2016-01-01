See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dermatology
5 (1)
54 years of experience
Dr. John O'Brien, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    2910 N Druid Hills Rd NE Ste N, Atlanta, GA 30329 (404) 633-1481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Folliculitis
Hives
Intertrigo

Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John O'Brien, MD

    Dermatology
    54 years of experience
    English
    1811980188
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Folliculitis, and more.

    Dr. O'Brien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

