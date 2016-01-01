Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John O'Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. John O'Brien, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2910 N Druid Hills Rd NE Ste N, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 633-1481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John O'Brien, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1811980188
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
