Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with St. Joseph Hospital / Texas Medical Center

Dr. O'Brien Jr works at St. Petersburg Center for Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Petersburg Center for Plastic Surgery
    7855 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 341-2408
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I cannot adequately express my appreciation for the excellent care I received from Dr. O'Brien and his staff. They were knowledgeable, professional, friendly and genuine in their concern for my well-being and overall health. I am a 60-year-old woman feeling more comfortable in my body that I have in decades! This after breast reduction surgery performed by Dr. O'Brien. I am very happy with the results, and confident in my recommendation of this team to anyone seeking high-quality surgical care.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD
    About Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255445862
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital / Texas Medical Center
    Internship
    • SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John O'Brien Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien Jr works at St. Petersburg Center for Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien Jr’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
