Dr. John Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Obi, MD
Overview
Dr. John Obi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans LA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Obi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Plastic Surgery3599 University Blvd S Ste 1600, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 644-3283Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obi?
Dr Obi I can’t explain how wonderful you and your wife are I had surgery by Dr Obi and had a slight complication and called Dr Obi and he and his wife didn’t hesitate to meet me at the office on a Saturday night to make sure I was going to be ok and my complication ended up being a slight hematoma but when I told Dr. Obi I’m sorry I bothered you and he said I’m glad you did we both will sleep better knowing your ok WOW! What an amazing dr. And his wife assisting him was beautiful. I’m so blessed to have the best plastic surgeon ever. Thank you Dr and Mrs Dr Obi from my husband and myself! What a blessing to have you both
About Dr. John Obi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851361687
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine - Miami FL
- Shands - Jacksonville FL
- Shands - Jacksonville FL
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans LA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.