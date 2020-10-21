Dr. John O'Bannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Bannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Bannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John O'Bannon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End7607 Forest Ave Ste 300, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 456-1346
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was treated by Dr. O'Bannon with respect, wonderful care and professionalism at its finest. Nancy A. Cunningham
About Dr. John O'Bannon, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720059900
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Bannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Bannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Bannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Bannon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Bannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Bannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Bannon.
