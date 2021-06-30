Overview

Dr. John Oas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.