Dr. John Oakley, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Oakley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Oakley works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Main Hospital
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Norm Maleng Building
    410 9th Ave N Ste 359702, Seattle, WA 98109
    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders
Syncope
Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders
Syncope

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 03, 2022
Although the office is extremely busy, Dr. Oakley is very much worth the wait. He takes the time to work out the nuts and bolts and listen to all you have to say to come up with the best diagnosis. He was the only doctor in Washington state to see me, and I travel from Spokane. Truly a kind knowledgeable and empathetic doctor.
CherylH — Oct 03, 2022
About Dr. John Oakley, MD

  Clinical Neurophysiology
  43 years of experience
  English
  1013023324
Education & Certifications

  University Of Wa School Of Med
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Oakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Oakley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Oakley works at Lung Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA.

Dr. Oakley has seen patients for Vertigo, and more.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

