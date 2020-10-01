Dr. John Nylund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nylund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nylund, MD
Dr. John Nylund, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
So. Bay Dermatology14650 Aviation Blvd Ste 235, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 643-9333
I have known Dr. Nylund over 35 years he is an excellent doctor. If you tried other Dr`s with no results don't give up! Dr/ Nylund may help you.
About Dr. John Nylund, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1407029069
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Nylund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nylund accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nylund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nylund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nylund.
